CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! ONE OWNER!! NO ACCIDENT!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a stylish and capable SUV? Right Choice Auto is excited to offer this sleek, black 2015 Kia Sorento EX w/Snrf. This versatile SUV is ready to tackle any adventure, offering a comfortable and spacious interior in a beautiful beige. With a robust 6-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, youll experience confident handling and impressive performance in all types of weather. This Sorento has been well-maintained and has just 100,000 km on the odometer.

This Kia Sorento EX w/Snrf boasts a range of features designed for your comfort, convenience, and safety.

Here are five key highlights:

Panoramic Sunroof: Bask in the sun and enjoy the open air with the expansive sunroof, perfect for scenic drives.
All-Wheel Drive: Experience enhanced traction and stability, providing confidence and control in various road conditions.
Spacious Interior: Comfortably seat the whole family with ample legroom, providing a relaxing ride for everyone.
Automatic Transmission: Enjoy smooth and effortless gear changes, making your daily commute or weekend getaway a breeze.
Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

2015 Kia Sorento

100,000 KM

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Kia Sorento

EX w/Snrf

13470838

2015 Kia Sorento

EX w/Snrf

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYKUDA71FG612968

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! ONE OWNER!! NO ACCIDENT!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a stylish and capable SUV? Right Choice Auto is excited to offer this sleek, black 2015 Kia Sorento EX w/Snrf. This versatile SUV is ready to tackle any adventure, offering a comfortable and spacious interior in a beautiful beige. With a robust 6-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, you'll experience confident handling and impressive performance in all types of weather. This Sorento has been well-maintained and has just 100,000 km on the odometer.

This Kia Sorento EX w/Snrf boasts a range of features designed for your comfort, convenience, and safety.

Here are five key highlights:

  • Panoramic Sunroof: Bask in the sun and enjoy the open air with the expansive sunroof, perfect for scenic drives.
  • All-Wheel Drive: Experience enhanced traction and stability, providing confidence and control in various road conditions.
  • Spacious Interior: Comfortably seat the whole family with ample legroom, providing a relaxing ride for everyone.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy smooth and effortless gear changes, making your daily commute or weekend getaway a breeze.
  • Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2015 Kia Sorento