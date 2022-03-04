Menu
2015 Maserati GranTurismo

28,300 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

2015 Maserati GranTurismo

2015 Maserati GranTurismo

Convertible

2015 Maserati GranTurismo

Convertible

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

28,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8561459
  Stock #: 31245
  VIN: ZAM45MMA1F0131245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 31245
  • Mileage 28,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Like riding in 1st Class? The Maserati Gran Turismo Convertible provides this feeling every time you & your passengers get inside the automobile. Pininfarina designing & Ferrari collaborating with Maserati steps up the game of this fine piece. This stunning example is presented in Blu Oceano Metallic & Blue Power Convertible Top with 15 Spoke 20" Alloy Wheels. The 4.7L V8 Engine developed with Ferrari & puts 450 horsepower to the Rear Wheels through a 6-speed Automatic Transmission. The Engine presentation is a work of art to study with it's stunning Ferrari Red Valve Covers. Interior Features include Premium Beige High Back Leather Seats with Beige/Blue Dash & Door Trim, Dark Hardwood Trim Details throughout, Adjustable Drive Modes, Bluetooth Connectivity, USB/AUX/CD, Navigation, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Bose Premium 11 Speaker Sound System, Full Length Console with Rear Vents for Passengers, Speed Sensitive Volume Control, Tire Sensoring, Remote Anti Theft Alarm, Power Tilt/Telescope Wheel, Steering Wheel Paddle Shifters/Voice/Audio Controls, Electronic Power Steering, Rear Park Sensors, Cruise, Universal Home Garage Opener, Electrochromic Rearview Mirror, Remote Keyless Door Locks, Compass, Clock, 10 Way Power Seats with Height & Lumbar, Heated Seats, & Power Heated Mirrors. The Exterior features 4 Wheel ABS Slotted Brakes, Traction & Stability Control, 4 Wheel Independent Suspension, Front & Rear Stabilizer Bars, Bright Quad Tip Exhaust, Engine Immobilizer, Dusk Sensing Headlamps, Xenon High Intensity, Self Leveling Headlamps, High Pressure Washer Headlamps, & Full Hard Tonneau Cover when Top is down. This automobile has a clean Carfax with only 28,300kms. This is here & available at Munro Motors so come down & have a look at this one for yourself, we look forward to seeing you real soon.

CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Jq%2FsO6DZ8unsVaZpnwV85kJlJy7P3JM5

Yes we take trade in vehicles.

We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.

Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.

To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.

We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.

Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic!

All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.

Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com

Email: sales@munromotors.com

Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.

Delivery is available. Ask for details

All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.

Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 4.89% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.

COVID-19 Update: We want to assure our customers that we are open and available in person or online anytime. During Covid-19 purchases can be completed online with our Touchless Process. Once paperwork has been completed we will deliver the vehicle in an enclosed trailer to your door at no extra cost, within 100km of the dealership. To support social distancing, we will put the car in your driveway with all the paperwork and keys in the car then stand away from a distance while you inspect your new toy. If you have a trade-in we will take it back to the dealership in our trailer. All of our vehicles have been thoroughly sanitized; our cars are already certified and can be delivered with our Touchless Process. We have access to a local Service Ontario office which at this time has remained open. It is our goal to keep everyone safe while still having Fun!

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD

Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

