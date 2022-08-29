Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

145,000 KM

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

4DR HB SPORT AUTO GS

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

4DR HB SPORT AUTO GS

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

145,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9293527
  VIN: 3MZBM1L74FM148697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED

Super clean Mazda 3. Very well maintained car. 1 owner, no issues. Runs like NEW. Has been dealer serviced with recent tires, brakes and full tune up. Fully loaded with heated seats, power package with bluetooth and huge power sunroof. All backed by a 2 year warranty, 750 per claim.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

