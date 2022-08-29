$15,999+ tax & licensing
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto
905-878-1797
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
4DR HB SPORT AUTO GS
Location
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
145,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9293527
- VIN: 3MZBM1L74FM148697
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED
Super clean Mazda 3. Very well maintained car. 1 owner, no issues. Runs like NEW. Has been dealer serviced with recent tires, brakes and full tune up. Fully loaded with heated seats, power package with bluetooth and huge power sunroof. All backed by a 2 year warranty, 750 per claim.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
