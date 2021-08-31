Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

43,042 KM

Details Description Features

$31,888

+ tax & licensing
$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK250 | AWD | DIESEL | LEATHER | ROOF | NAV

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK250 | AWD | DIESEL | LEATHER | ROOF | NAV

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

43,042KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8061433
  • Stock #: P7439
  • VIN: WDCGG0EB0FG383002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P7439
  • Mileage 43,042 KM

Vehicle Description

Northway Ford is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
DUAL AIRBAG
Navigation System
Digital clock
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

