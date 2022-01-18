Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Rogue

131,739 KM

Details Description Features

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Brant Automotive

519-720-0064

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Rogue

2015 Nissan Rogue

S

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Brant Automotive

15 Holiday Drive, Brantford, ON N3R 7J4

519-720-0064

  1. 1643037906
  2. 1643037935
  3. 1643037940
  4. 1643037940
  5. 1643037940
  6. 1643037940
  7. 1643037940
  8. 1643037940
  9. 1643037940
  10. 1643037940
  11. 1643037939
  12. 1643037939
  13. 1643037940
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

131,739KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8140141
  • Stock #: 4235
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV8FC886438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,739 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE! with rates starting as LOW AS 4.89% O.A.C

100% GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS or WE PAY YOU $1,500!(*based on affordability *down payment may be required *see dealer for details)

*vehicle is certified
*price is plus HST and licensing

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brant Automotive

2015 Nissan Rogue S
 131,739 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic
2007 Porsche Cayman ...
 119,652 KM
$30,998 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT
 58,348 KM
$41,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brant Automotive

Brant Automotive

Brant Automotive

15 Holiday Drive, Brantford, ON N3R 7J4

Call Dealer

519-720-XXXX

(click to show)

519-720-0064

Alternate Numbers
1-866-994-9981
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory