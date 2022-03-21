Menu
2015 Nissan Sentra

135,000 KM

$14,499

+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

4DR SDN CVT SR

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

135,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8797643
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP1FL632717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!

Very clean Sentra !! Fully loaded, bluetooth and all. 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, very very well maintained car and it shows. Recent new tires, brakes, just tuned up. COLD A/C. Great on gas, no issues, always looked after. Ready to go anywhere. Just a solid reliable well looked after car. 2 Year warranty included. 750 per claim

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection

