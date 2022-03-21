$14,499+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Sentra
4DR SDN CVT SR
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP1FL632717
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,000 KM
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!
Very clean Sentra !! Fully loaded, bluetooth and all. 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, very very well maintained car and it shows. Recent new tires, brakes, just tuned up. COLD A/C. Great on gas, no issues, always looked after. Ready to go anywhere. Just a solid reliable well looked after car. 2 Year warranty included. 750 per claim
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
