2015 Nissan Sentra

123,509 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2015 Nissan Sentra

2015 Nissan Sentra

ALLOYS | GAS SAVER! | WE WANT YOUR TRADE!

2015 Nissan Sentra

ALLOYS | GAS SAVER! | WE WANT YOUR TRADE!

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

123,509KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8808824
  • Stock #: P8325
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP5FL633272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8325
  • Mileage 123,509 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer low financing rates! Do Not Pay For 90 Days OAC when you purchase from Northway Ford We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours! Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Northway Ford today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located at 388 King George Rd, Brantford, Ontario. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are open Sundays from 11am-4pm for your convenience. Northway Ford is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Rear Defroster
Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

