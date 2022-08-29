$12,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Sentra
4DR SDN CVT SR
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9317980
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP8FL649482
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean car, NO ACCIDENTS, no issues. Fully loaded SR, with heated seats, back up camera, navigation, power sun roof and so much more. Just had a NEW tranmission installed with all the upgrades !! Dealer serviced car with recent tires, brakes and full tune up. Great car, gas saver and backed by a 2 year warranty, 750 per claim
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
