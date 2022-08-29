Menu
2015 Nissan Sentra

160,000 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

4DR SDN CVT SR

4DR SDN CVT SR

Location

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

160,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9317980
  VIN: 3N1AB7AP8FL649482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean car, NO ACCIDENTS, no issues. Fully loaded SR, with heated seats, back up camera, navigation, power sun roof and so much more. Just had a NEW tranmission installed with all the upgrades !! Dealer serviced car with recent tires, brakes and full tune up. Great car, gas saver and backed by a 2 year warranty, 750 per claim

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection

Brantford

