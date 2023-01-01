Menu
2015 Nissan Sentra

170,000 KM

$11,499

+ tax & licensing
$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2015 Nissan Sentra

2015 Nissan Sentra

4DR SDN CVT SL

2015 Nissan Sentra

4DR SDN CVT SL

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9453196
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP3FL634677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean Sentra. Fully loaded with Navigation, back up camera and so much more. 1 owner car, no accidents. BRAND NEW transmission just installed at dealer with a 2 year warranty. Very well maintained car with recent tires, brakes and full tune up as well. In great shape, runs fantastic. All backed by a 2 year warranty, unlimited claims.

WE FIANANCE EVERYNE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection

