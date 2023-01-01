$11,499+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Sentra
4DR SDN CVT SL
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9453196
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP3FL634677
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean Sentra. Fully loaded with Navigation, back up camera and so much more. 1 owner car, no accidents. BRAND NEW transmission just installed at dealer with a 2 year warranty. Very well maintained car with recent tires, brakes and full tune up as well. In great shape, runs fantastic. All backed by a 2 year warranty, unlimited claims.
WE FIANANCE EVERYNE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Vehicle Features
