2015 Nissan Sentra

156,504 KM

$12,695

+ tax & licensing
$12,695

+ taxes & licensing

Hawes Motors

519-304-5277

4DR SDN CVT SV

4DR SDN CVT SV

Location

38 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3R 5K1

$12,695

+ taxes & licensing

156,504KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9803956
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP0FL677017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,504 KM

Vehicle Description

Well Maintained Gas Saver!We have financing options for everyone!100% APPROVED*- HAWES MOTORS IS HERE FOR YOU!Let our in house finance specialist help you get the vehicle that YOU want.We accept all credit situations and accept all income sources (ODSP, CTB, Self Employed, Cash Income - no problem!)All of our vehicles come certified at the highest standards by a highly qualified A licensed mechanic.Professionally detailed and reconditioned with quality parts. Our hassle free, haggle free pricing means you buy in confidence knowing you got the best price every time! Warranties available on all vehicles!All vehicles are CarFax Canada verified and come with a detailed vehicle history report.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

38 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3R 5K1

