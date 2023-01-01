Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Versa

119,940 KM

Details Features

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Versa

2015 Nissan Versa

Note SV | REAR CAM | 1 OWNER | HATCHBACK | LOW KMS!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Versa

Note SV | REAR CAM | 1 OWNER | HATCHBACK | LOW KMS!

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 10202901
  2. 10202901
  3. 10202901
  4. 10202901
  5. 10202901
  6. 10202901
  7. 10202901
  8. 10202901
  9. 10202901
  10. 10202901
  11. 10202901
  12. 10202901
  13. 10202901
  14. 10202901
  15. 10202901
  16. 10202901
  17. 10202901
  18. 10202901
  19. 10202901
  20. 10202901
  21. 10202901
  22. 10202901
  23. 10202901
  24. 10202901
Contact Seller

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
119,940KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10202901
  • Stock #: P9448
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP6FL429824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P9448
  • Mileage 119,940 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2022 Toyota Highland...
 21,801 KM
$54,888 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape TIT...
 76,140 KM
$28,888 + tax & lic
2023 Hyundai PALISAD...
 229 KM
$62,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory