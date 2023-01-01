Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Porsche Macan

91,946 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2015 Porsche Macan

2015 Porsche Macan

AWD 4dr S

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Porsche Macan

AWD 4dr S

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 10599132
  2. 10599132
  3. 10599132
  4. 10599132
  5. 10599132
  6. 10599132
  7. 10599132
  8. 10599132
  9. 10599132
  10. 10599132
  11. 10599132
  12. 10599132
  13. 10599132
  14. 10599132
  15. 10599132
  16. 10599132
  17. 10599132
  18. 10599132
  19. 10599132
  20. 10599132
  21. 10599132
  22. 10599132
  23. 10599132
  24. 10599132
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
91,946KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10599132
  • Stock #: 3F13995B
  • VIN: WP1AB2A56FLB55050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3F13995B
  • Mileage 91,946 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Seating

Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2023 Jeep Compass TR...
 3,733 KM
$44,888 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Focus SEL ...
 105,472 KM
$19,888 + tax & lic
2005 Chevrolet Corve...
 34,859 KM
$36,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory