2015 RAM 1500

ST | RWD | 5.7L HEMI | KEYLESS ENTRY | CRUISE |

2015 RAM 1500

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 161,756KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4664886
  • Stock #: K1243A
  • VIN: 1C6RR6FT6FS559350
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

ONE OWNER 2015 Ram 1500 ST model comes with a vinyl 40/20/40 split bench seat, air conditioning, front-seat center armrest with three cupholders, cruise control, tilt steering, Uconnect 3.0 multimedia center with USB port, 3.5-inch electronic vehicle information center, 12-volt auxiliary outlets, six airbags, four-wheel disc brakes with brake assist, automatic headlights, tire pressure monitoring, trailer sway control, coil spring suspension with heavy-duty shock absorbers, and trailer wiring harness. Quad and crew cab models add power door locks and power front windows, rear under-seat storage bins and power/heated/manual-folding side mirrors and rear in-floor storage. Do Not Pay For 90 Days $0 Down Car Loan Approvals We Pay Aggressively For Trades Open Sundays 11-4PM Trust your dealer- Northway Ford Lincoln has been recognized as 2019 Consumer Satisfaction Award winner and it has been persistent since 2014 with receiving the award for Consumer Satisfaction. Get a free CarProof with every vehicle. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Dealer Rater & Google Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are Open Sundays For Your Shopping Convenience. Free CarProof Report with every vehicle! Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Apply Now! Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) A Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located in Brantford, Ontario.

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Package
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Running Boards
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Digital clock
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Additional Features
  • Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

