2015 RAM 2500

307,000 KM

$12,800

+ tax & licensing
$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

J. Domotor Enterprises

905-308-2384

2015 RAM 2500

2015 RAM 2500

ST

2015 RAM 2500

ST

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

905-308-2384

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $1,200

$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

307,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5694320
  • VIN: 3C6TR4HT2FG649349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 307,000 KM

Vehicle Description

extremely well cared for and professionally maintained. Runs and drives excellent with no lights on the dash. Crew cab with an 8 foot box and tow package

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Split Bench Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

J. Domotor Enterprises

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

905-308-2384

