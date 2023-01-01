Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM ProMaster

95,382 KM

Details Features

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2015 RAM ProMaster

2015 RAM ProMaster

City Wagon SLT | CARGO VAN | DUAL SLIDING DOORS | REAR CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM ProMaster

City Wagon SLT | CARGO VAN | DUAL SLIDING DOORS | REAR CAM

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 10062825
  2. 10062825
  3. 10062825
  4. 10062825
  5. 10062825
  6. 10062825
  7. 10062825
  8. 10062825
  9. 10062825
  10. 10062825
  11. 10062825
  12. 10062825
  13. 10062825
  14. 10062825
  15. 10062825
  16. 10062825
  17. 10062825
  18. 10062825
Contact Seller

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
95,382KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10062825
  • Stock #: P9345
  • VIN: ZFBERFDT3F6976480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,382 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Dual sliding doors

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2019 Audi Q7 PROGRES...
 67,651 KM
$44,888 + tax & lic
2015 Land Rover Evoq...
 103,655 KM
$25,888 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Grand Cher...
 103,655 KM
$34,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory