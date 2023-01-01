2015 RAM ProMaster

$24,888 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 5 , 3 8 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10062825

10062825 Stock #: P9345

P9345 VIN: ZFBERFDT3F6976480

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 95,382 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo Rear View Camera Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dual sliding doors Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Convenience Cup Holder Additional Features Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.