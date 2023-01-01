$24,888+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM ProMaster
City Wagon SLT | CARGO VAN | DUAL SLIDING DOORS | REAR CAM
95,382KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10062825
- Stock #: P9345
- VIN: ZFBERFDT3F6976480
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,382 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Dual sliding doors
Safety
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Cup Holder
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
