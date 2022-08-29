Menu
2015 RAM ProMaster

76,987 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2015 RAM ProMaster

2015 RAM ProMaster

City Wagon 4dr Wgn SLT

2015 RAM ProMaster

City Wagon 4dr Wgn SLT

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

76,987KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9300916
  • Stock #: RW595
  • VIN: ZFBERFDT3F6969464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,987 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Rear Defroster
Digital clock
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Climate Control
Dual sliding doors
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

