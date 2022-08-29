Menu
2015 RAM ProMaster

79,121 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2015 RAM ProMaster

2015 RAM ProMaster

City Wagon 4dr Wgn SLT

2015 RAM ProMaster

City Wagon 4dr Wgn SLT

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

79,121KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9300919
  Stock #: RW594
  VIN: ZFBERFDT3F6957296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,121 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Climate Control
Dual sliding doors
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

