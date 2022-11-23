Menu
2015 RAM ProMaster

54,408 KM

Details Features

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2015 RAM ProMaster

2015 RAM ProMaster

City Wagon SLT | CARGO VAN | DUAL SLIDING DOORS | REAR CAM

2015 RAM ProMaster

City Wagon SLT | CARGO VAN | DUAL SLIDING DOORS | REAR CAM

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

54,408KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9381076
  Stock #: RW604
  VIN: ZFBERFDT6F6971273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,408 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Dual sliding doors
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

