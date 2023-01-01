$24,888+ tax & licensing
$24,888
+ taxes & licensing
2015 RAM ProMaster
City Wagon SLT | CARGO VAN | DUAL SLIDING DOORS | REAR CAM
Location
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
63,283KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9582418
- Stock #: RW638
- VIN: ZFBERFDT8F6950585
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,283 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges
