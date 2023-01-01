Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM ProMaster

63,283 KM

Details Features

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2015 RAM ProMaster

2015 RAM ProMaster

City Wagon SLT | CARGO VAN | DUAL SLIDING DOORS | REAR CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM ProMaster

City Wagon SLT | CARGO VAN | DUAL SLIDING DOORS | REAR CAM

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 9582418
  2. 9582418
  3. 9582418
  4. 9582418
  5. 9582418
  6. 9582418
  7. 9582418
  8. 9582418
  9. 9582418
  10. 9582418
  11. 9582418
  12. 9582418
  13. 9582418
  14. 9582418
  15. 9582418
  16. 9582418
  17. 9582418
  18. 9582418
  19. 9582418
  20. 9582418
  21. 9582418
Contact Seller

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

63,283KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9582418
  • Stock #: RW638
  • VIN: ZFBERFDT8F6950585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,283 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2018 Ford Focus SEL ...
 149,221 KM
$17,888 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-5 GT |...
 49,535 KM
$30,888 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Sorento Plu...
 8,153 KM
$61,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory