CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Check out this pristine 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline+ at Right Choice Auto! This white beauty boasts a sleek design and is ready to turn heads as you cruise down the road. With a comfortable black interior and a fuel-efficient 1.8L engine, this Jetta offers a smooth and enjoyable driving experience. This well-maintained vehicle has 120,000km on the odometer and is ready for its next adventure!

This 2015 Jetta Trendline+ is packed with features designed for your comfort and convenience. Heres a sneak peek at some of the highlights:

Fuel-sipping 1.8L Engine: Get ready to enjoy impressive fuel economy without sacrificing performance!
Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless shifting for a relaxed and enjoyable driving experience.
Spacious Interior: Enjoy comfortable seating and ample space for passengers and cargo.
Modern Design: The Jettas timeless design is sure to impress.
Reliable Performance: Volkswagen is known for its quality and durability, making this Jetta a smart choice for years to come.

Visit Right Choice Auto today and take this fantastic Jetta for a spin!

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

120,000 KM

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWD07AJ7FM204878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Check out this pristine 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline+ at Right Choice Auto! This white beauty boasts a sleek design and is ready to turn heads as you cruise down the road. With a comfortable black interior and a fuel-efficient 1.8L engine, this Jetta offers a smooth and enjoyable driving experience. This well-maintained vehicle has 120,000km on the odometer and is ready for its next adventure!

This 2015 Jetta Trendline+ is packed with features designed for your comfort and convenience. Here's a sneak peek at some of the highlights:

  • Fuel-sipping 1.8L Engine: Get ready to enjoy impressive fuel economy without sacrificing performance!
  • Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless shifting for a relaxed and enjoyable driving experience.
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy comfortable seating and ample space for passengers and cargo.
  • Modern Design: The Jetta's timeless design is sure to impress.
  • Reliable Performance: Volkswagen is known for its quality and durability, making this Jetta a smart choice for years to come.

Visit Right Choice Auto today and take this fantastic Jetta for a spin!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2015 Volkswagen Jetta