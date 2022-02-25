2016 Audi A7

$39,888 + taxes & licensing 1 0 3 , 8 9 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8273403

8273403 Stock #: P7659

P7659 VIN: WAU2GAFC7GN119606

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P7659

Mileage 103,890 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Bose Sound System Safety Power Brakes Rear View Camera Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Seating Leather Interior Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler

