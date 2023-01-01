Menu
2016 Buick Enclave

108,901 KM

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2016 Buick Enclave

2016 Buick Enclave

AWD 4dr Leather

2016 Buick Enclave

AWD 4dr Leather

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1695763725
  2. 1695763728
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

108,901KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10471128
  • Stock #: J314000
  • VIN: 5GAKVBKD7GJ314000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,901 KM

Vehicle Description

KEY FEATURES: 2016 Buick Enclave, White, 3.6L v6, 6-speed auto, Power windows power locks. Please call for more information.
SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details.
Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-XXXX

866-229-5207

519-756-6191
