2016 Chevrolet Colorado
2016 Chevrolet Colorado
Z71 PKG | LEATHER | TOUCHSCREEN | CLEAN CARFAX
173,502KM
Used
- Stock #: P7534B
- VIN: 1GCHSDEA4G1304846
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 173,502 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Digital clock
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
