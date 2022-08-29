Menu
2016 Chevrolet Colorado

173,502 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Colorado

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

Z71 PKG | LEATHER | TOUCHSCREEN | CLEAN CARFAX

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

Z71 PKG | LEATHER | TOUCHSCREEN | CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

173,502KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9089908
  • Stock #: P7534B
  • VIN: 1GCHSDEA4G1304846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P7534B
  • Mileage 173,502 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Digital clock
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

