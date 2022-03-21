2016 Chevrolet Corvette

$81,988 + taxes & licensing 2 7 , 2 3 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8792102

8792102 Stock #: 122871

122871 VIN: 1G1YM3D78G5122871

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 122871

Mileage 27,232 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features Parking Sensors Automatic RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.