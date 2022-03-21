Menu
2016 Chevrolet Corvette

27,232 KM

Details Description Features

$81,988

$81,988
$81,988

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

2016 Chevrolet Corvette

2016 Chevrolet Corvette

2dr Stingray Z51 Conv w/3LT

2016 Chevrolet Corvette

2dr Stingray Z51 Conv w/3LT

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

$81,988

+ taxes & licensing

27,232KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8792102
  • Stock #: 122871
  • VIN: 1G1YM3D78G5122871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 122871
  • Mileage 27,232 KM

Vehicle Description

Sacrifice nothing. Engineered from the ground up as a convertible, this Stingray is every bit as tight & responsive as the Coupe. Vehicle Highlights include: Power Convertible Top, Z51 Performance, 3LT Interior, Sueded GT Bucket Seats, Black Aluminum Rims, Black Brake Calipers, Chrome Badge Package, Carbon Flash Side Skirts, Stingray Logo Wind Deflector, 8 Speed Paddle Shift Automatic Transmission, Magnetic Selective Ride Control, & Remote Start. This cool blue paint is called Laguna Blue Metallic Tintcoat with a Black Power Top & Jet Black Interior. The 6.2L V8 produces a whopping 460Hp & the Active Exhaust allows you to electronically control the Exhaust Tone from Stealth (Quiet) to Track (Loud). 3LT Interior includes: Napa Leather Seating, Suede Upper Interior Trim Package of Visors, Trim above Windshield, A-Pillar Trim & Shifter Boot, Heated & Ventilated Seats, MEM Memory Seating, 8 Way Driver/Passenger Seat Adjusters, Power Bolster & Lumbar, Custom Leather Dash/Door Trim Panels/Console, Carpeted Floor Mats, Power Tilt & Telescopic Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio/Voice/Driver Info Centre, HUD Heads Up Display, Universal Garage Door Opener, PDR Performance Data Recorder, Front View Camera, 8" Touch Screen with NAV Navigation, & Rear Compartment Cover. Other features include a Premium Bose 10 Speaker Sound System with Sub, Paddle Shifters, Rear Camera, Heated Power & Dimming Mirrors, Light Sensitive Rearview Mirror, High Intensity Headlights, Theft Deterrent System, Dual Zone Climate Control, Apple Carplay & Android Auto, & Remote Vehicle Start. Z51 Performance Package includes Performance Brakes, Black Painted Calipers, Slotted Brake Rotors, Performance Suspension, Specific Shocks, Springs & Stabilizer Bars, NPP Performance Exhaust, P245/35ZR19 Front & P285/30ZR20 Rear Tires, Black 5 Split Aluminum 19" front & 20" Rear Wheels, Performance Gear Ratios, Electronic Limited Slip Differential, Rear Differential Cooler, Transmission Cooling, Rear Decklid Spoiler, & Aero Package. This beauty has a clean Carfax with only 27K kms. This is here & available at Munro Motors so come down & have a look at this one for yourself, we look forward to seeing you real soon.

CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=7X1GMnZzt4Hs/BbeO5OQyg3Dr8AaO0oG

Yes we take trade in vehicles.

Check us out on youtube: click here

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/

We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.

Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.

To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.

We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.

Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic!

All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.

Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com

Email: sales@munromotors.com

Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.

Delivery is available. Ask for details

All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.

Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 4.89% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.

COVID-19 Update: We want to assure our customers that we are open and available in person or online anytime. During Covid-19 purchases can be completed online with our Touchless Process. Once paperwork has been completed we will deliver the vehicle in an enclosed trailer to your door at no extra cost, within 100km of the dealership. To support social distancing, we will put the car in your driveway with all the paperwork and keys in the car then stand away from a distance while you inspect your new toy. If you have a trade-in we will take it back to the dealership in our trailer. All of our vehicles have been thoroughly sanitized; our cars are already certified and can be delivered with our Touchless Process. We have access to a local Service Ontario office which at this time has remained open. It is our goal to keep everyone safe while still having Fun!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD

