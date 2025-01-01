$9,499+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
4DR SDN AUTO LT
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
$9,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT at Right Choice Auto. This sleek blue sedan boasts a spacious and comfortable interior with black cloth upholstery, perfect for your daily commute or weekend adventures. Powered by a fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder engine, this Cruze offers a smooth and responsive drive.
With its impressive list of features, you'll enjoy a comfortable and convenient driving experience. The automatic transmission makes for effortless shifting, while the power steering, windows, and locks add a touch of luxury. Stay safe and secure on the road with features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.
This Cruze is ready to take on any adventure with its 200,000km on the odometer. It's perfect for someone who wants a reliable and affordable vehicle that can handle the daily grind.
Here are 5 of the most sizzling features:
- Automatic Headlights: Always see and be seen, even in low light conditions.
- Heated Mirrors: Say goodbye to frosty mornings and enjoy clear visibility even in cold weather.
- Keyless Entry: Effortlessly unlock and lock your car with just a touch of a button.
- Power Windows and Locks: Experience the convenience of power windows and locks for easy access and security.
- Tilt Steering Wheel: Find the perfect driving position for maximum comfort and control.
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
