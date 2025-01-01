Menu
1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS !!!

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT at Right Choice Auto. This sleek blue sedan boasts a spacious and comfortable interior with black cloth upholstery, perfect for your daily commute or weekend adventures. Powered by a fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder engine, this Cruze offers a smooth and responsive drive.

With its impressive list of features, you'll enjoy a comfortable and convenient driving experience. The automatic transmission makes for effortless shifting, while the power steering, windows, and locks add a touch of luxury. Stay safe and secure on the road with features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.

This Cruze is ready to take on any adventure with its 200,000km on the odometer. It's perfect for someone who wants a reliable and affordable vehicle that can handle the daily grind.

Here are 5 of the most sizzling features:

Automatic Headlights: Always see and be seen, even in low light conditions.
Heated Mirrors: Say goodbye to frosty mornings and enjoy clear visibility even in cold weather.
Keyless Entry: Effortlessly unlock and lock your car with just a touch of a button.
Power Windows and Locks: Experience the convenience of power windows and locks for easy access and security.
Tilt Steering Wheel: Find the perfect driving position for maximum comfort and control.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

200,000 KM

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

4DR SDN AUTO LT

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

4DR SDN AUTO LT

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
200,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3G1BE5SM3GS606072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2016 Chevrolet Cruze