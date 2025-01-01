$14,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 65,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!! 1 OWNER !!!! NO ACCIDENTS !!!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Check out this pristine 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sleek white Cruze, with its comfortable black interior, is ready to hit the road with you. This fuel-efficient beauty is perfect for daily commutes or weekend getaways. Plus, with only 65,000 km on the odometer, this Cruze is just getting started!
This Cruze LT is a well-equipped sedan that prioritizes both comfort and performance. The responsive 1.4L engine and smooth automatic transmission provide a pleasurable driving experience, while the front-wheel drive ensures confident handling in various road conditions. You'll appreciate the practicality of a four-door sedan with ample space for passengers and cargo. This car is ready for you to drive off the lot today!
Here are a few of the features that make this 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT stand out:
- Fuel-Efficient 1.4L Engine: Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance!
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving, perfect for city and highway.
- Stylish White Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go with its classic and clean look.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy plenty of room for you and your passengers.
- Low Mileage: With only 65,000 km, this Cruze has plenty of life left!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle Features
+ taxes & licensing>
