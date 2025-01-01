Menu
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!! 1 OWNER !!!! NO ACCIDENTS !!!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Check out this pristine 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sleek white Cruze, with its comfortable black interior, is ready to hit the road with you. This fuel-efficient beauty is perfect for daily commutes or weekend getaways. Plus, with only 65,000 km on the odometer, this Cruze is just getting started!

This Cruze LT is a well-equipped sedan that prioritizes both comfort and performance. The responsive 1.4L engine and smooth automatic transmission provide a pleasurable driving experience, while the front-wheel drive ensures confident handling in various road conditions. Youll appreciate the practicality of a four-door sedan with ample space for passengers and cargo. This car is ready for you to drive off the lot today!

Here are a few of the features that make this 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT stand out:

Fuel-Efficient 1.4L Engine: Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance!
Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving, perfect for city and highway.
Stylish White Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go with its classic and clean look.
Spacious Interior: Enjoy plenty of room for you and your passengers.
Low Mileage: With only 65,000 km, this Cruze has plenty of life left!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

65,000 KM

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

12699957

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1BE5SM3G7312847

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!! 1 OWNER !!!! NO ACCIDENTS !!!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Check out this pristine 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sleek white Cruze, with its comfortable black interior, is ready to hit the road with you. This fuel-efficient beauty is perfect for daily commutes or weekend getaways. Plus, with only 65,000 km on the odometer, this Cruze is just getting started!

This Cruze LT is a well-equipped sedan that prioritizes both comfort and performance. The responsive 1.4L engine and smooth automatic transmission provide a pleasurable driving experience, while the front-wheel drive ensures confident handling in various road conditions. You'll appreciate the practicality of a four-door sedan with ample space for passengers and cargo. This car is ready for you to drive off the lot today!

Here are a few of the features that make this 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT stand out:

  • Fuel-Efficient 1.4L Engine: Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance!
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving, perfect for city and highway.
  • Stylish White Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go with its classic and clean look.
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy plenty of room for you and your passengers.
  • Low Mileage: With only 65,000 km, this Cruze has plenty of life left!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

2016 Chevrolet Cruze