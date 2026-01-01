Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Check out this gently used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT, available now at Right Choice Auto. This sleek, beige four-door sedan offers a comfortable and practical driving experience, perfect for daily commutes or weekend getaways. With a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll enjoy a responsive ride while saving at the pump. This Cruze LT is ready for its next adventure with just 110,000 km on the odometer.</p><p>Step inside and discover a well-maintained black interior that complements the exterior beautifully. This Chevrolet Cruze LT is equipped with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The front-wheel-drive configuration provides confident handling in various road conditions. The Cruze LT offers a practical and enjoyable driving experience. Visit Right Choice Auto today to see if this car is right for you!</p><p>Here are five features youll love:</p><ul><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> The 4-cylinder engine sips gas, saving you money on your daily commute.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.</li><li><strong>Sleek Sedan Design:</strong> The stylish beige exterior is a timeless look.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Interior:</strong> The black interior offers a comfortable and inviting space for you and your passengers.</li><li><strong>Proven Reliability:</strong> With only 110,000 km on the odometer, this Cruze has plenty of life left!</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

110,000 KM

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
110,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PE5SB7G7210049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

