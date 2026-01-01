$11,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Check out this gently used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT, available now at Right Choice Auto. This sleek, beige four-door sedan offers a comfortable and practical driving experience, perfect for daily commutes or weekend getaways. With a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a responsive ride while saving at the pump. This Cruze LT is ready for its next adventure with just 110,000 km on the odometer.
Step inside and discover a well-maintained black interior that complements the exterior beautifully. This Chevrolet Cruze LT is equipped with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The front-wheel-drive configuration provides confident handling in various road conditions. The Cruze LT offers a practical and enjoyable driving experience. Visit Right Choice Auto today to see if this car is right for you!
Here are five features you'll love:
- Fuel Efficiency: The 4-cylinder engine sips gas, saving you money on your daily commute.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.
- Sleek Sedan Design: The stylish beige exterior is a timeless look.
- Comfortable Interior: The black interior offers a comfortable and inviting space for you and your passengers.
- Proven Reliability: With only 110,000 km on the odometer, this Cruze has plenty of life left!
