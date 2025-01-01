Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, AMAZING SHAPE !!!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p><p>Looking for a powerful and luxurious pickup truck? Look no further than this 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country, available at Right Choice Auto. This 4-door, 4-wheel drive crew cab boasts a sleek black exterior and a rich brown leather interior, providing both style and comfort. With its powerful 5.3L 8-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this Silverado delivers a smooth and responsive ride, making it ideal for both everyday driving and hauling heavy loads. This Silverado has travelled 230,000 km but has been meticulously maintained and is ready for its next adventure.</p><p>This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country comes loaded with an impressive array of features. Step into the spacious cabin and experience the comfort of heated leather seats and a premium sound system, perfect for long journeys. Stay safe and in control with the advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags. Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors, along with keyless entry for easy access. The sunroof/moonroof allows you to enjoy the open air while driving. This Silverado is truly a head-turner, combining power, luxury, and convenience in one remarkable vehicle.</p><p>If youre looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck that doesnt compromise on luxury, then this 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country is the perfect choice for you. Visit Right Choice Auto today for a test drive and experience the ultimate driving experience!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

230,000 KM

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" High Country

12134322

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" High Country

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
230,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKTEC6GG278049

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 230,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Leather Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

