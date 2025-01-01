$22,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 143.5" High Country
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 143.5" High Country
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 230,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, AMAZING SHAPE !!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Looking for a powerful and luxurious pickup truck? Look no further than this 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country, available at Right Choice Auto. This 4-door, 4-wheel drive crew cab boasts a sleek black exterior and a rich brown leather interior, providing both style and comfort. With its powerful 5.3L 8-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this Silverado delivers a smooth and responsive ride, making it ideal for both everyday driving and hauling heavy loads. This Silverado has travelled 230,000 km but has been meticulously maintained and is ready for its next adventure.
This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country comes loaded with an impressive array of features. Step into the spacious cabin and experience the comfort of heated leather seats and a premium sound system, perfect for long journeys. Stay safe and in control with the advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags. Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors, along with keyless entry for easy access. The sunroof/moonroof allows you to enjoy the open air while driving. This Silverado is truly a head-turner, combining power, luxury, and convenience in one remarkable vehicle.
If you're looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck that doesn't compromise on luxury, then this 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country is the perfect choice for you. Visit Right Choice Auto today for a test drive and experience the ultimate driving experience!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797