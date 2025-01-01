Menu
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 2 SETS OF WHEELS 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Looking for a sporty and practical hatchback that wont break the bank? Look no further than this sleek 2016 Chevrolet Sonic 5dr HB RS Man, available now at Right Choice Auto. With its striking white exterior and black interior, this Sonic turns heads wherever it goes. Under the hood, youll find a responsive 4-cylinder engine paired with a fun-to-drive manual transmission, perfect for navigating city streets or hitting the open road. With only 95,000km on the odometer, this Sonic is ready for many more adventures.

This RS model is packed with features that enhance both style and functionality. Youll enjoy the comfort of heated mirrors and power windows, while the sunroof/moonroof lets you soak in the sunshine. Stay safe and secure with the included anti-lock brakes, security system, and side airbags. And with features like cruise control, power steering, and a tilt steering wheel, every drive is a pleasure.

Ready to experience the thrill of driving a sporty hatchback? Visit Right Choice Auto today to test drive this 2016 Chevrolet Sonic 5dr HB RS Man and discover the perfect blend of performance, practicality, and affordability.

Details Description Features

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
95,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1JH6SB7G4116113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

905-878-1797

