$6,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Sonic
5dr HB RS Man
2016 Chevrolet Sonic
5dr HB RS Man
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 95,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 2 SETS OF WHEELS
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Looking for a sporty and practical hatchback that won't break the bank? Look no further than this sleek 2016 Chevrolet Sonic 5dr HB RS Man, available now at Right Choice Auto. With its striking white exterior and black interior, this Sonic turns heads wherever it goes. Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 4-cylinder engine paired with a fun-to-drive manual transmission, perfect for navigating city streets or hitting the open road. With only 95,000km on the odometer, this Sonic is ready for many more adventures.
This RS model is packed with features that enhance both style and functionality. You'll enjoy the comfort of heated mirrors and power windows, while the sunroof/moonroof lets you soak in the sunshine. Stay safe and secure with the included anti-lock brakes, security system, and side airbags. And with features like cruise control, power steering, and a tilt steering wheel, every drive is a pleasure.
Ready to experience the thrill of driving a sporty hatchback? Visit Right Choice Auto today to test drive this 2016 Chevrolet Sonic 5dr HB RS Man and discover the perfect blend of performance, practicality, and affordability.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797