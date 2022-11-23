Menu
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe

81,338 KM

Details Features

$44,888

+ tax & licensing
Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

4X4 |LEATHER |ROOF | NAV | 8 PASS |20" CHROME RIMS

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

81,338KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9404440
  • Stock #: P8638
  • VIN: 1GNSKBKC4GR296658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8638
  • Mileage 81,338 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

