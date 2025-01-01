$7,499+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Trax
AWD 4dr LT
2016 Chevrolet Trax
AWD 4dr LT
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$7,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a versatile and capable SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this 2016 Chevrolet Trax AWD LT, available now at Right Choice Auto! This compact SUV is perfect for navigating city streets or exploring scenic routes, all while providing a comfortable and connected driving experience. With its all-wheel-drive capability, you'll have added confidence and control in various driving conditions, from snowy Canadian winters to rain-slicked roads. This Trax is ready to go with 170,000km on the odometer, offering a great opportunity to own a reliable and practical vehicle.
This 2016 Chevrolet Trax LT is equipped with an efficient 1.6L engine paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, ensuring a pleasant driving experience. Its SUV / Crossover body style offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between. This Trax is a fantastic choice for those seeking a practical and stylish vehicle that doesn't compromise on performance or features.
Here are some of the standout features of this 2016 Chevrolet Trax AWD LT:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with the added security and confidence of all-wheel drive.
- Compact & Nimble: Enjoy easy maneuverability in urban environments while still offering a surprisingly spacious interior.
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: The 1.6L engine provides a great balance of power and fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
- Versatile Cargo Space: With its SUV design, you'll have plenty of room for groceries, gear, or luggage for your next adventure.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the smooth and responsive automatic transmission.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-878-1797