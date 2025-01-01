Menu
Looking for a versatile and capable SUV thats ready for anything? Check out this 2016 Chevrolet Trax AWD LT, available now at Right Choice Auto! This compact SUV is perfect for navigating city streets or exploring scenic routes, all while providing a comfortable and connected driving experience. With its all-wheel-drive capability, youll have added confidence and control in various driving conditions, from snowy Canadian winters to rain-slicked roads. This Trax is ready to go with 170,000km on the odometer, offering a great opportunity to own a reliable and practical vehicle.

This 2016 Chevrolet Trax LT is equipped with an efficient 1.6L engine paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, ensuring a pleasant driving experience. Its SUV / Crossover body style offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between. This Trax is a fantastic choice for those seeking a practical and stylish vehicle that doesnt compromise on performance or features.

Here are some of the standout features of this 2016 Chevrolet Trax AWD LT:

All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with the added security and confidence of all-wheel drive.
Compact & Nimble: Enjoy easy maneuverability in urban environments while still offering a surprisingly spacious interior.
Fuel-Efficient Performance: The 1.6L engine provides a great balance of power and fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
Versatile Cargo Space: With its SUV design, youll have plenty of room for groceries, gear, or luggage for your next adventure.
Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the smooth and responsive automatic transmission.

2016 Chevrolet Trax

170,000 KM

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Trax

AWD 4dr LT

12918491

2016 Chevrolet Trax

AWD 4dr LT

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
170,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GNCJPSBXGL218095

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a versatile and capable SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this 2016 Chevrolet Trax AWD LT, available now at Right Choice Auto! This compact SUV is perfect for navigating city streets or exploring scenic routes, all while providing a comfortable and connected driving experience. With its all-wheel-drive capability, you'll have added confidence and control in various driving conditions, from snowy Canadian winters to rain-slicked roads. This Trax is ready to go with 170,000km on the odometer, offering a great opportunity to own a reliable and practical vehicle.

This 2016 Chevrolet Trax LT is equipped with an efficient 1.6L engine paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, ensuring a pleasant driving experience. Its SUV / Crossover body style offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between. This Trax is a fantastic choice for those seeking a practical and stylish vehicle that doesn't compromise on performance or features.

Here are some of the standout features of this 2016 Chevrolet Trax AWD LT:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with the added security and confidence of all-wheel drive.
  • Compact & Nimble: Enjoy easy maneuverability in urban environments while still offering a surprisingly spacious interior.
  • Fuel-Efficient Performance: The 1.6L engine provides a great balance of power and fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
  • Versatile Cargo Space: With its SUV design, you'll have plenty of room for groceries, gear, or luggage for your next adventure.
  • Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the smooth and responsive automatic transmission.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

