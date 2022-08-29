Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Trax

58,262 KM

Details Features

$20,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Trax

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LT TURBO | AWD | TOUCHSCREEN | BOSE | ONLY 58 KM!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LT TURBO | AWD | TOUCHSCREEN | BOSE | ONLY 58 KM!

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 9081178
  2. 9081178
  3. 9081178
  4. 9081178
  5. 9081178
  6. 9081178
  7. 9081178
  8. 9081178
  9. 9081178
  10. 9081178
  11. 9081178
  12. 9081178
  13. 9081178
  14. 9081178
  15. 9081178
  16. 9081178
  17. 9081178
  18. 9081178
  19. 9081178
  20. 9081178
  21. 9081178
  22. 9081178
  23. 9081178
  24. 9081178
  25. 9081178
Contact Seller

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

58,262KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9081178
  • Stock #: P8511
  • VIN: 3GNCJPSB7GL147437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8511
  • Mileage 58,262 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2022 Jeep Cherokee T...
 1,962 KM
$44,888 + tax & lic
2022 GMC Sierra 1500...
 23,087 KM
$54,888 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Equin...
 52,338 KM
$27,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory