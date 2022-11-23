Menu
2016 Chrysler 200

87,887 KM

Details Features

$20,888

+ tax & licensing
Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

S | AWD | ALLOY EDITION | LEATHER | TOUCHSCREEN

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

87,887KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9426270
  Stock #: RW612
  VIN: 1C3CCCDG1GN184055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RW612
  • Mileage 87,887 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Interior
Leather Wrap Wheel
Analog Gauges

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

