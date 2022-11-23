$20,888+ tax & licensing
$20,888
+ taxes & licensing
Car Nation Canada
519-753-8691
2016 Chrysler 200
2016 Chrysler 200
S | AWD | ALLOY EDITION | LEATHER | TOUCHSCREEN
Location
Car Nation Canada
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
519-753-8691
$20,888
+ taxes & licensing
87,887KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9426270
- Stock #: RW612
- VIN: 1C3CCCDG1GN184055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # RW612
- Mileage 87,887 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Interior
Leather Wrap Wheel
Analog Gauges
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Car Nation Canada
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2