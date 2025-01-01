Menu
All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.

Looking for a stylish and powerful sedan? Check out this sleek 2016 Dodge Charger SXT, now available at Five Star Auto! This head-turning gray Charger boasts a classic black interior and is ready to impress. With its robust 6-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll enjoy a comfortable and engaging driving experience, whether youre cruising city streets or hitting the open highway. This Charger has been well-maintained and has 124,500km on the odometer.

This 2016 Dodge Charger SXT offers a compelling blend of performance and practicality. Its four-door design provides easy access for passengers, while the rear-wheel drive setup delivers a sporty feel. This Charger is a fantastic choice for anyone looking for a reliable and eye-catching vehicle.

Here are five features youll love about this 2016 Dodge Charger SXT:

Bold Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go with its striking gray exterior.
Sporty Performance: Experience the thrill of a powerful 6-cylinder engine.
Comfortable Interior: Relax in the well-appointed black interior.
Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with its smooth automatic transmission.
Spacious Sedan: Offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo.

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
124,500KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,500 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.

Looking for a stylish and powerful sedan? Check out this sleek 2016 Dodge Charger SXT, now available at Five Star Auto! This head-turning gray Charger boasts a classic black interior and is ready to impress. With its robust 6-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a comfortable and engaging driving experience, whether you're cruising city streets or hitting the open highway. This Charger has been well-maintained and has 124,500km on the odometer.

This 2016 Dodge Charger SXT offers a compelling blend of performance and practicality. Its four-door design provides easy access for passengers, while the rear-wheel drive setup delivers a sporty feel. This Charger is a fantastic choice for anyone looking for a reliable and eye-catching vehicle.

Here are five features you'll love about this 2016 Dodge Charger SXT:

  • Bold Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go with its striking gray exterior.
  • Sporty Performance: Experience the thrill of a powerful 6-cylinder engine.
  • Comfortable Interior: Relax in the well-appointed black interior.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with its smooth automatic transmission.
  • Spacious Sedan: Offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Wireless Charger

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

