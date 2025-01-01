$12,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Dodge Charger
SXT
2016 Dodge Charger
SXT
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Certified
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 124,500 KM
Vehicle Description
All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.
Looking for a stylish and powerful sedan? Check out this sleek 2016 Dodge Charger SXT, now available at Five Star Auto! This head-turning gray Charger boasts a classic black interior and is ready to impress. With its robust 6-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a comfortable and engaging driving experience, whether you're cruising city streets or hitting the open highway. This Charger has been well-maintained and has 124,500km on the odometer.
This 2016 Dodge Charger SXT offers a compelling blend of performance and practicality. Its four-door design provides easy access for passengers, while the rear-wheel drive setup delivers a sporty feel. This Charger is a fantastic choice for anyone looking for a reliable and eye-catching vehicle.
Here are five features you'll love about this 2016 Dodge Charger SXT:
- Bold Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go with its striking gray exterior.
- Sporty Performance: Experience the thrill of a powerful 6-cylinder engine.
- Comfortable Interior: Relax in the well-appointed black interior.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with its smooth automatic transmission.
- Spacious Sedan: Offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Five Star Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Five Star Auto
Five Star Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-759-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-759-7196