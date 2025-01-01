Menu
Looking for a spacious and versatile family vehicle? Look no further than this 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus, available now at Right Choice Auto! This black beauty boasts a sleek exterior and a stylish black interior, making it a head-turner wherever you go. With its powerful 3.6L engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Grand Caravan delivers a comfortable and confident ride. And with its Flex Fuel capability, you have the flexibility to choose between regular gasoline or E85 fuel.

This well-maintained minivan has only 100,000km on the odometer, ensuring plenty of life left in it. Its ready to handle all your family adventures, whether its a weekend road trip or a daily commute.

Here are 5 of the Grand Caravans most sought-after features:

Premium Plus Trim: This top-of-the-line trim level comes loaded with premium features for a luxurious driving experience.
Spacious Interior: The Grand Caravan offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families on the go.
Versatile Seating: With its Stow n Go seating system, you can easily fold down the seats to create extra cargo space when needed.
Safety Features: The Grand Caravan is equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features to keep you and your family protected.
Reliability: Dodge Grand Caravans are known for their reliability and durability, giving you peace of mind on the road.

Come see this 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus for yourself at Right Choice Auto. You wont be disappointed!

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

100,000 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus

12491416

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG4GR383083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Seating

Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Right Choice Auto

