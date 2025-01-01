$14,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 100,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a spacious and versatile family vehicle? Look no further than this 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus, available now at Right Choice Auto! This black beauty boasts a sleek exterior and a stylish black interior, making it a head-turner wherever you go. With its powerful 3.6L engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Grand Caravan delivers a comfortable and confident ride. And with its Flex Fuel capability, you have the flexibility to choose between regular gasoline or E85 fuel.
This well-maintained minivan has only 100,000km on the odometer, ensuring plenty of life left in it. It's ready to handle all your family adventures, whether it's a weekend road trip or a daily commute.
Here are 5 of the Grand Caravan's most sought-after features:
- Premium Plus Trim: This top-of-the-line trim level comes loaded with premium features for a luxurious driving experience.
- Spacious Interior: The Grand Caravan offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families on the go.
- Versatile Seating: With its Stow 'n Go seating system, you can easily fold down the seats to create extra cargo space when needed.
- Safety Features: The Grand Caravan is equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features to keep you and your family protected.
- Reliability: Dodge Grand Caravans are known for their reliability and durability, giving you peace of mind on the road.
Come see this 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus for yourself at Right Choice Auto. You won't be disappointed!
