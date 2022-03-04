$23,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Brant County Ford
866-229-5207
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
75,193KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8470878
- Stock #: R193205
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG6GR193205
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,193 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Brant County Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9