2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

75,193 KM

Details Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
SXT Premium Plus

Location

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

75,193KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8470878
  • Stock #: R193205
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG6GR193205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,193 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

