2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
4DR WGN
148,366KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9984989
- Stock #: D109727
- VIN: 2C4RDGEG7GR109727
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 148,366 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels
Step Bumper
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Wireless Charger
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Stow & Go Seats
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Additional Features
Entertainment Package
Curb Side Mirrors
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
Power folding side mirrors
2 keys
Quad Captain Chairs
Apple Car Play
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
3rd / Third Row Seats
Rear Seats Recline
Roof DVD/TV
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Rear Airbag
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Pre-sale Inspected
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Roof Heat/Air
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Birds Eye View Camera
Luggage / Roof Rack
High Beam Assist / HBA
