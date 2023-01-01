Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

148,366 KM

Details Features

$20,924

+ tax & licensing
$20,924

+ taxes & licensing

Route 24 Auto

519-732-7478

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WGN

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WGN

Location

Route 24 Auto

534 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-732-7478

$20,924

+ taxes & licensing

148,366KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9984989
  • Stock #: D109727
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG7GR109727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 148,366 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels
Step Bumper
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Wireless Charger

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Stow & Go Seats

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Additional Features

Entertainment Package
Curb Side Mirrors
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
Power folding side mirrors
2 keys
Quad Captain Chairs
Apple Car Play
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
3rd / Third Row Seats
Rear Seats Recline
Roof DVD/TV
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Rear Airbag
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Pre-sale Inspected
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Roof Heat/Air
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Birds Eye View Camera
Luggage / Roof Rack
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Route 24 Auto

Route 24 Auto

534 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-732-XXXX

