For a safe, reliable family vehicle that's also stylish and fun to drive, look no further than this Dodge Journey. This 2016 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in Brantford.



There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This low mileage SUV has just 25,146 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.



Our Journey's trim level is CVP Canada Value Package. The CVP trim makes this crossover an outstanding value. It comes standard with dual-zone climate control with air conditioning, an electronic vehicle information center, a 4.3-inch touchscreen radio with six-speaker audio, an aux jack, a remote USB port, power windows, power locks, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Cruise Control.

Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.

