Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford E550

149,000 KM

Details

$15,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

J.Domotor Enterprises

519-755-0400

Contact Seller
2016 Ford E550

2016 Ford E550

Cube step cargo

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford E550

Cube step cargo

Location

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

  1. 1695080759
  2. 1695080759
  3. 1695080759
  4. 1695080759
  5. 1695080759
  6. 1695080759
  7. 1695080759
  8. 1695080759
  9. 1695080759
  10. 1695080759
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $1,400

$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
149,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10435998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Box Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 37
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From J.Domotor Enterprises

2017 Chaparral 246 S...
 200 KM
$69,500 + tax & lic
2014 Chaparral 246 S...
 60 KM
$99,000 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 4x4
 259,000 KM
$19,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email J.Domotor Enterprises

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
J.Domotor Enterprises

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

519-755-XXXX

(click to show)

519-755-0400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory