2016 Ford E550

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $1,400

$15,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10435998

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Box Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Passengers 37

Mileage 149,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.