Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Edge

148,628 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Edge

2016 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

148,628KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7611514
  • Stock #: BC60776
  • VIN: 2FMPK3J86GBC60776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,628 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: 2016 Edge SEL, FWD, 3.5L V6, White, Auto transmission, Black Cloth Interior, heated seats, navigation, Cold weather package, Heated steering wheel, 18 inch wheels, Power liftgate, backup camera, sync, Remote start, Backup sensors, Power window, Power lock and more.


SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details. 


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Entertainment System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seatbelt Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brant County Ford

2015 Jeep Grand Cher...
 135,421 KM
$28,599 + tax & lic
2017 Infiniti Q50 3....
 95,413 KM
$27,599 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Expedition...
 246,218 KM
$28,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory