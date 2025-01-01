$10,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
2016 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that's ready for anything Canadian weather throws your way? Check out this 2016 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE, available now at Right Choice Auto! This eye-catching red Escape boasts a sleek design and a comfortable black interior, making it perfect for both city commutes and weekend adventures. With its proven 1.6L engine and smooth-shifting automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a confident and efficient driving experience, no matter where the road leads. This Escape has 160,000km on the odometer.
This Ford Escape is more than just a pretty face; it's packed with features designed to enhance your driving pleasure. The four-wheel drive system provides exceptional traction and control, especially during those unpredictable Canadian winters. Its SUV / Crossover body style provides ample cargo space for your gear, groceries, or the kids' sports equipment. Plus, the Escape's reputation for durability means you can count on it for years of dependable service.
Here are five of the best features of this 2016 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE:
- All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the reassurance of four-wheel drive.
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: The 1.6L engine offers a great balance of power and economy.
- Versatile Cargo Space: Pack everything you need for your next adventure.
- Comfortable Interior: Enjoy a pleasant driving experience with the inviting black interior.
- Reliable Ford Build: Benefit from Ford's reputation for building tough and dependable vehicles.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-878-1797