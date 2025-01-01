Menu
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV thats ready for anything Canadian weather throws your way? Check out this 2016 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE, available now at Right Choice Auto! This eye-catching red Escape boasts a sleek design and a comfortable black interior, making it perfect for both city commutes and weekend adventures. With its proven 1.6L engine and smooth-shifting automatic transmission, youll enjoy a confident and efficient driving experience, no matter where the road leads. This Escape has 160,000km on the odometer.

This Ford Escape is more than just a pretty face; its packed with features designed to enhance your driving pleasure. The four-wheel drive system provides exceptional traction and control, especially during those unpredictable Canadian winters. Its SUV / Crossover body style provides ample cargo space for your gear, groceries, or the kids sports equipment. Plus, the Escapes reputation for durability means you can count on it for years of dependable service.

Here are five of the best features of this 2016 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE:

All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the reassurance of four-wheel drive.
Fuel-Efficient Performance: The 1.6L engine offers a great balance of power and economy.
Versatile Cargo Space: Pack everything you need for your next adventure.
Comfortable Interior: Enjoy a pleasant driving experience with the inviting black interior.
Reliable Ford Build: Benefit from Fords reputation for building tough and dependable vehicles.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
160,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G92GUA40637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that's ready for anything Canadian weather throws your way? Check out this 2016 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE, available now at Right Choice Auto! This eye-catching red Escape boasts a sleek design and a comfortable black interior, making it perfect for both city commutes and weekend adventures. With its proven 1.6L engine and smooth-shifting automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a confident and efficient driving experience, no matter where the road leads. This Escape has 160,000km on the odometer.

This Ford Escape is more than just a pretty face; it's packed with features designed to enhance your driving pleasure. The four-wheel drive system provides exceptional traction and control, especially during those unpredictable Canadian winters. Its SUV / Crossover body style provides ample cargo space for your gear, groceries, or the kids' sports equipment. Plus, the Escape's reputation for durability means you can count on it for years of dependable service.

Here are five of the best features of this 2016 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE:

  • All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the reassurance of four-wheel drive.
  • Fuel-Efficient Performance: The 1.6L engine offers a great balance of power and economy.
  • Versatile Cargo Space: Pack everything you need for your next adventure.
  • Comfortable Interior: Enjoy a pleasant driving experience with the inviting black interior.
  • Reliable Ford Build: Benefit from Ford's reputation for building tough and dependable vehicles.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

