2016 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV? Check out this 2016 Ford Escape 4WD SE, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sleek grey Escape offers a comfortable black interior and is ready to tackle any adventure, whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors. With its 4-wheel drive capability and automatic transmission, this Escape is designed for a smooth and confident driving experience. This Escape has 180,000km on the odometer.
This Ford Escape is packed with features to make every drive enjoyable. Its fuel-efficient 1.6L engine ensures a great balance of performance and economy, while the SUV/Crossover body style provides ample space for passengers and cargo. Perfect for families or anyone needing a practical and capable vehicle, this Escape is a fantastic choice.
Here are five key features that make this 2016 Ford Escape a standout:
- Go-Anywhere Capability: 4-wheel drive gives you the confidence to handle various road conditions, from snowy winters to off-road trails.
- Fuel Efficiency: The 1.6L engine sips fuel while still providing peppy performance.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable cabin with plenty of room for passengers and all their gear.
- Automatic Transmission: Provides a smooth and effortless driving experience.
- Stylish Design: The grey exterior and black interior create a modern and attractive look.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
