Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV? Check out this 2016 Ford Escape 4WD SE, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sleek grey Escape offers a comfortable black interior and is ready to tackle any adventure, whether youre navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors. With its 4-wheel drive capability and automatic transmission, this Escape is designed for a smooth and confident driving experience. This Escape has 180,000km on the odometer.</p><p>This Ford Escape is packed with features to make every drive enjoyable. Its fuel-efficient 1.6L engine ensures a great balance of performance and economy, while the SUV/Crossover body style provides ample space for passengers and cargo. Perfect for families or anyone needing a practical and capable vehicle, this Escape is a fantastic choice.</p><p>Here are five key features that make this 2016 Ford Escape a standout:</p><ul><li><strong>Go-Anywhere Capability:</strong> 4-wheel drive gives you the confidence to handle various road conditions, from snowy winters to off-road trails.</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> The 1.6L engine sips fuel while still providing peppy performance.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy a comfortable cabin with plenty of room for passengers and all their gear.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Provides a smooth and effortless driving experience.</li><li><strong>Stylish Design:</strong> The grey exterior and black interior create a modern and attractive look.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2016 Ford Escape

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Watch This Vehicle
13164200

2016 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1762699636580
  2. 1762699637049
  3. 1762699637522
  4. 1762699637984
  5. 1762699638427
  6. 1762699638840
  7. 1762699639380
  8. 1762699639861
  9. 1762699640350
  10. 1762699640778
  11. 1762699641229
  12. 1762699641630
  13. 1762699642060
  14. 1762699642468
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
180,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GX7GUC69121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV? Check out this 2016 Ford Escape 4WD SE, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sleek grey Escape offers a comfortable black interior and is ready to tackle any adventure, whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors. With its 4-wheel drive capability and automatic transmission, this Escape is designed for a smooth and confident driving experience. This Escape has 180,000km on the odometer.

This Ford Escape is packed with features to make every drive enjoyable. Its fuel-efficient 1.6L engine ensures a great balance of performance and economy, while the SUV/Crossover body style provides ample space for passengers and cargo. Perfect for families or anyone needing a practical and capable vehicle, this Escape is a fantastic choice.

Here are five key features that make this 2016 Ford Escape a standout:

  • Go-Anywhere Capability: 4-wheel drive gives you the confidence to handle various road conditions, from snowy winters to off-road trails.
  • Fuel Efficiency: The 1.6L engine sips fuel while still providing peppy performance.
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable cabin with plenty of room for passengers and all their gear.
  • Automatic Transmission: Provides a smooth and effortless driving experience.
  • Stylish Design: The grey exterior and black interior create a modern and attractive look.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2010 Toyota Camry SE for sale in Brantford, ON
2010 Toyota Camry SE 110,000 KM $11,499 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn SE FWD for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn SE FWD 130,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Acura RDX AWD 4dr for sale in Brantford, ON
2011 Acura RDX AWD 4dr 150,000 KM $11,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2016 Ford Escape