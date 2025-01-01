$11,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Escape
4WD 4DR TITANIUM
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that can handle any adventure? Then check out this stunning 2016 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr Titanium, now available at Right Choice Auto. This eye-catching Escape, dressed in a vibrant red exterior and featuring a sleek black interior, offers a comfortable and connected driving experience. With 145,000km on the odometer, this Escape has plenty of life left to offer its next owner. Its 2L engine paired with an automatic transmission provides a smooth and efficient ride, while the 4-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in various road conditions.
This Escape Titanium is packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. From comfortable seating to advanced technology, this SUV is ready for your daily commute or weekend getaways. Don't miss the opportunity to own a reliable and well-equipped vehicle. Visit Right Choice Auto today to take a closer look at this impressive Ford Escape and discover why it's the perfect choice for you.
Here are five standout features of this 2016 Ford Escape Titanium:
- Go-Anywhere Capability: Conquer any terrain with the 4-wheel drive system, providing superior traction and control.
- Premium Comfort: Relax in the luxurious black interior, designed for comfort on every drive.
- Smooth Performance: Experience a responsive and efficient ride thanks to the 2L engine and automatic transmission.
- Head-Turning Style: Make a statement with the bold red exterior, ensuring you stand out on the road.
- Connected Experience: Enjoy the latest technology and features, designed to keep you connected and entertained.
905-878-1797