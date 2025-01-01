Menu
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that can handle any adventure? Then check out this stunning 2016 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr Titanium, now available at Right Choice Auto. This eye-catching Escape, dressed in a vibrant red exterior and featuring a sleek black interior, offers a comfortable and connected driving experience. With 145,000km on the odometer, this Escape has plenty of life left to offer its next owner. Its 2L engine paired with an automatic transmission provides a smooth and efficient ride, while the 4-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in various road conditions.

This Escape Titanium is packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. From comfortable seating to advanced technology, this SUV is ready for your daily commute or weekend getaways. Dont miss the opportunity to own a reliable and well-equipped vehicle. Visit Right Choice Auto today to take a closer look at this impressive Ford Escape and discover why its the perfect choice for you.

Here are five standout features of this 2016 Ford Escape Titanium:

Go-Anywhere Capability: Conquer any terrain with the 4-wheel drive system, providing superior traction and control.
Premium Comfort: Relax in the luxurious black interior, designed for comfort on every drive.
Smooth Performance: Experience a responsive and efficient ride thanks to the 2L engine and automatic transmission.
Head-Turning Style: Make a statement with the bold red exterior, ensuring you stand out on the road.
Connected Experience: Enjoy the latest technology and features, designed to keep you connected and entertained.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
145,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J99GUA15615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that can handle any adventure? Then check out this stunning 2016 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr Titanium, now available at Right Choice Auto. This eye-catching Escape, dressed in a vibrant red exterior and featuring a sleek black interior, offers a comfortable and connected driving experience. With 145,000km on the odometer, this Escape has plenty of life left to offer its next owner. Its 2L engine paired with an automatic transmission provides a smooth and efficient ride, while the 4-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in various road conditions.

This Escape Titanium is packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. From comfortable seating to advanced technology, this SUV is ready for your daily commute or weekend getaways. Don't miss the opportunity to own a reliable and well-equipped vehicle. Visit Right Choice Auto today to take a closer look at this impressive Ford Escape and discover why it's the perfect choice for you.

Here are five standout features of this 2016 Ford Escape Titanium:

  • Go-Anywhere Capability: Conquer any terrain with the 4-wheel drive system, providing superior traction and control.
  • Premium Comfort: Relax in the luxurious black interior, designed for comfort on every drive.
  • Smooth Performance: Experience a responsive and efficient ride thanks to the 2L engine and automatic transmission.
  • Head-Turning Style: Make a statement with the bold red exterior, ensuring you stand out on the road.
  • Connected Experience: Enjoy the latest technology and features, designed to keep you connected and entertained.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

