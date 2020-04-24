2016 Ford Expedition

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
KEY FEATURES: 2016 Expedition XL Platinum 4x4 3 .5 L ecoboost engine, white Platinum, Platinum, 22in wheels, power moonroof, rainsense wipers, power running boards, voice activated navigation, trailer tow package heavy duty, reverse backup camera, remote start, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats power windows, power locks, keyless entry and more.
SERVICE/RECON - Safety inspection completed, oil and filter changed. Please contact us for more details.
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle. Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
