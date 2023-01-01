Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><br />KEY FEATURES: 2016 Explorer Sport, AWD, 3.5L V6 engine Ecoboost, Black, leather interior, power Twin moonroof, heated seats, navigation, 20inch wheels, ADAPTIVE CRUISE,  SYNC,  Remote start, rear backup camera, power windows power locks loaded and more.</p><p><br />SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details. </p><p><br />Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.</p><p><br />Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years! <br />SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details. </p><p><br />Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.</p><p><br />Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!</p><p><br />** See dealer for details.</p><p>*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. </p><p>* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. </p><p> </p>

2016 Ford Explorer

155,899 KM

Details Description Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford Explorer

4WD 4DR SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Explorer

4WD 4DR SPORT

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1700071277
  2. 1700071279
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
155,899KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8GT9GGA58698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,899 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: 2016 Explorer Sport, AWD, 3.5L V6 engine Ecoboost, Black, leather interior, power Twin moonroof, heated seats, navigation, 20inch wheels, ADAPTIVE CRUISE,  SYNC,  Remote start, rear backup camera, power windows power locks loaded and more.


SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details. 


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details. 


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. 

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seatbelt Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brant County Ford

Used 2019 Ford F-150 PLATINUM 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX for sale in Brantford, ON
2019 Ford F-150 PLATINUM 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX 44,688 KM $56,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-250 Lariat 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box for sale in Brantford, ON
2022 Ford F-250 Lariat 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box 3,745 KM SOLD + tax & lic
Used 2018 Infiniti Q50 2.0T Luxe AWD for sale in Brantford, ON
2018 Infiniti Q50 2.0T Luxe AWD 102,253 KM $23,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brant County Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Explorer