2016 Ford Explorer

177,361 KM

Details Features

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
LIMITED | 4X4 | V6 | LEATHER | ROOF | NAV |1 OWNER

LIMITED | 4X4 | V6 | LEATHER | ROOF | NAV |1 OWNER

Location

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

177,361KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9392680
  • Stock #: 2EX2015A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8F8XGGA80559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2EX2015A
  • Mileage 177,361 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

