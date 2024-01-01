Menu
This Regular Cab, 2wd, 5,0L V8 wont last long !! 

Get ready to conquer any task with this powerful and reliable 2016 Ford F-150 XLT from Brant County Ford! This striking red pickup truck is built to handle whatever you throw at it, whether its hauling heavy loads or navigating tough terrain. With its powerful 8-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll experience effortless power and control on the road. This F-150 has racked up 170,458km, showing its ready for many more adventures.

Inside, youll find a comfortable and functional cabin equipped with essential features like air conditioning, power steering, and a tilt steering wheel to ensure a pleasant driving experience. Safety is paramount with this truck, featuring anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags to provide peace of mind on every journey.

Here are five features that will make you want to get behind the wheel:

Powerful 8-cylinder engine: Ready for any challenge, this truck packs a punch.
Clean Car Fax - no accidents 
Rear Wheel Drive: Experience enhanced handling and traction for confident driving.
Spacious Pickup Bed: Load up and haul with ease.
Durable Construction: Built to last, this F-150 is ready for work and play.

Visit Brant County Ford today to experience this rugged and reliable 2016 Ford F-150 XLT firsthand!

SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details.

 Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

170,458 KM

$19,599

+ tax & licensing
XLT

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
170,458KM
VIN 1FTMF1CF0GFA93406

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 170,458 KM

This Regular Cab, 2wd, 5,0L V8 wont last long !! 

Get ready to conquer any task with this powerful and reliable 2016 Ford F-150 XLT from Brant County Ford! This striking red pickup truck is built to handle whatever you throw at it, whether it's hauling heavy loads or navigating tough terrain. With its powerful 8-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll experience effortless power and control on the road. This F-150 has racked up 170,458km, showing it's ready for many more adventures.

Inside, you'll find a comfortable and functional cabin equipped with essential features like air conditioning, power steering, and a tilt steering wheel to ensure a pleasant driving experience. Safety is paramount with this truck, featuring anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags to provide peace of mind on every journey.

Here are five features that will make you want to get behind the wheel:

  • Powerful 8-cylinder engine: Ready for any challenge, this truck packs a punch.
  • Clean Car Fax - no accidents 
  • Rear Wheel Drive: Experience enhanced handling and traction for confident driving.
  • Spacious Pickup Bed: Load up and haul with ease.
  • Durable Construction: Built to last, this F-150 is ready for work and play.

Visit Brant County Ford today to experience this rugged and reliable 2016 Ford F-150 XLT firsthand!

SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details.

 Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices include dealer fees and are plus HST and Licensing

 

 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

 

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
