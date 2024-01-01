$19,599+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
XLT
2016 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
Certified
$19,599
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 170,458 KM
Vehicle Description
This Regular Cab, 2wd, 5,0L V8 wont last long !!
Get ready to conquer any task with this powerful and reliable 2016 Ford F-150 XLT from Brant County Ford! This striking red pickup truck is built to handle whatever you throw at it, whether it's hauling heavy loads or navigating tough terrain. With its powerful 8-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll experience effortless power and control on the road. This F-150 has racked up 170,458km, showing it's ready for many more adventures.
Inside, you'll find a comfortable and functional cabin equipped with essential features like air conditioning, power steering, and a tilt steering wheel to ensure a pleasant driving experience. Safety is paramount with this truck, featuring anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags to provide peace of mind on every journey.
Here are five features that will make you want to get behind the wheel:
- Powerful 8-cylinder engine: Ready for any challenge, this truck packs a punch.
- Clean Car Fax - no accidents
- Rear Wheel Drive: Experience enhanced handling and traction for confident driving.
- Spacious Pickup Bed: Load up and haul with ease.
- Durable Construction: Built to last, this F-150 is ready for work and play.
Visit Brant County Ford today to experience this rugged and reliable 2016 Ford F-150 XLT firsthand!
SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed - Please contact us for more details.
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices include dealer fees and are plus HST and Licensing
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brant County Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Brant County Ford
Brant County Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
866-229-XXXX(click to show)
866-229-5207
Alternate Numbers519-756-6191
+ taxes & licensing
866-229-5207