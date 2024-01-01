Menu
This 2016 Ford F-150 XLT RWD is a reliable and capable pickup truck, ready to tackle any task. With its powerful 6-cylinder engine and rear-wheel drive, you can confidently handle hauling and towing with ease. This Gray F-150 has seen the road, having clocked 132,449 km, but remains in great condition.

At Brant County Ford, we believe this truck is a great value for anyone seeking a dependable workhorse or a capable off-road adventure companion. It's equipped with features designed to enhance comfort and safety, including air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, and multiple airbags.

Here are five features that make this F-150 stand out:

Flex Fuel Engine: This truck runs on both regular gasoline and E85 fuel, providing you with flexibility and potential fuel cost savings.
Powerful Engine: The 6-cylinder engine delivers the muscle you need for towing, hauling, and everyday driving.
Rear-Wheel Drive: Provides superior traction and handling, particularly when hauling heavy loads.
Comfortable Interior: The spacious cab features a tilt steering wheel and power steering for a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.
Safety Features: The F-150 includes anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control, ensuring your safety on the road.

SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details.

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.

Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

2016 Ford F-150
132,449 KM
$22,598 + tax & licensing
XLT RWD
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
VIN 1FTEX1C87GFC40551
Exterior Colour Gray
Body Style Pickup Truck
Fuel Type Flex Fuel
Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission Automatic
Engine 6-cylinder
Doors 4-door
This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

