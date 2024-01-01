$22,598+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
XLT RWD
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,449 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 Ford F-150 XLT RWD is a reliable and capable pickup truck, ready to tackle any task. With its powerful 6-cylinder engine and rear-wheel drive, you can confidently handle hauling and towing with ease. This Gray F-150 has seen the road, having clocked 132,449 km, but remains in great condition.
At Brant County Ford, we believe this truck is a great value for anyone seeking a dependable workhorse or a capable off-road adventure companion. It’s equipped with features designed to enhance comfort and safety, including air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, and multiple airbags.
Here are five features that make this F-150 stand out:
- Flex Fuel Engine: This truck runs on both regular gasoline and E85 fuel, providing you with flexibility and potential fuel cost savings.
- Powerful Engine: The 6-cylinder engine delivers the muscle you need for towing, hauling, and everyday driving.
- Rear-Wheel Drive: Provides superior traction and handling, particularly when hauling heavy loads.
- Comfortable Interior: The spacious cab features a tilt steering wheel and power steering for a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.
- Safety Features: The F-150 includes anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control, ensuring your safety on the road.
SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed - Please contact us for more details.
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.
