Looking for a reliable and hardworking pickup truck that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2016 Ford F-150 XLT, proudly offered by Brant County Ford. This F-150 boasts a powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine, perfect for tackling any job, and is ready to take on your next adventure. The White exterior and Gray interior are both clean and classic, while the Regular Cab configuration offers a spacious and comfortable cabin for you and your passenger. This F-150 is a workhorse with a short box and Rear Wheel Drive configuration, making it easy to maneuver and get the job done.

With just 59,018 km on the odometer, this truck is ready to hit the road for many years to come. This F-150 XLT features all the essentials you need to stay safe and comfortable on the road, including Air Conditioning, Anti-Lock Brakes, Driver and Passenger Air Bags, Power Steering, and Traction Control.

Here are five features that make this truck stand out:

Powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine - Ready to tackle any job.
Regular Cab configuration - Spacious and comfortable for you and your passenger.
Short Box - Perfect for maneuverability and getting the job done.
Rear Wheel Drive - Provides optimal traction and power for heavy loads.
Anti-Lock Brakes - Keeping you safe on the road.

Visit Brant County Ford today to experience this 2016 Ford F-150 XLT for yourself. You wont be disappointed!

2016 Ford F-150

59,018 KM

$27,598

+ tax & licensing
12040897

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1FTMF1C81GFB88221

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # FB88221
  • Mileage 59,018 KM

Looking for a reliable and hardworking pickup truck that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2016 Ford F-150 XLT, proudly offered by Brant County Ford. This F-150 boasts a powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine, perfect for tackling any job, and is ready to take on your next adventure. The White exterior and Gray interior are both clean and classic, while the Regular Cab configuration offers a spacious and comfortable cabin for you and your passenger. This F-150 is a workhorse with a short box and Rear Wheel Drive configuration, making it easy to maneuver and get the job done.

With just 59,018 km on the odometer, this truck is ready to hit the road for many years to come. This F-150 XLT features all the essentials you need to stay safe and comfortable on the road, including Air Conditioning, Anti-Lock Brakes, Driver and Passenger Air Bags, Power Steering, and Traction Control.

Here are five features that make this truck stand out:

  • Powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine - Ready to tackle any job.
  • Regular Cab configuration - Spacious and comfortable for you and your passenger.
  • Short Box - Perfect for maneuverability and getting the job done.
  • Rear Wheel Drive - Provides optimal traction and power for heavy loads.
  • Anti-Lock Brakes - Keeping you safe on the road.

Visit Brant County Ford today to experience this 2016 Ford F-150 XLT for yourself. You won't be disappointed!

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
