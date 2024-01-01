$27,598+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
XLT | REG CAB | RWD | SHORT BOX |
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # FB88221
- Mileage 59,018 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and hardworking pickup truck that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2016 Ford F-150 XLT, proudly offered by Brant County Ford. This F-150 boasts a powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine, perfect for tackling any job, and is ready to take on your next adventure. The White exterior and Gray interior are both clean and classic, while the Regular Cab configuration offers a spacious and comfortable cabin for you and your passenger. This F-150 is a workhorse with a short box and Rear Wheel Drive configuration, making it easy to maneuver and get the job done.
With just 59,018 km on the odometer, this truck is ready to hit the road for many years to come. This F-150 XLT features all the essentials you need to stay safe and comfortable on the road, including Air Conditioning, Anti-Lock Brakes, Driver and Passenger Air Bags, Power Steering, and Traction Control.
Here are five features that make this truck stand out:
- Powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine - Ready to tackle any job.
- Regular Cab configuration - Spacious and comfortable for you and your passenger.
- Short Box - Perfect for maneuverability and getting the job done.
- Rear Wheel Drive - Provides optimal traction and power for heavy loads.
- Anti-Lock Brakes - Keeping you safe on the road.
Visit Brant County Ford today to experience this 2016 Ford F-150 XLT for yourself. You won't be disappointed!
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.
