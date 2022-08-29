Menu
2016 Ford F-150

215,487 KM

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
XLT

Location

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

215,487KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9270010
  • Stock #: FC63615
  • VIN: 1FTMF1EF9GFC63615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 215,487 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: 2016 F150 RegCab, XLT, 5.0L v8 Engine, 4x4, Black, cloth seats, Power seats, SYNC3, Remote Start, FX4 Package, Trailer tow package, 17 inch wheels, power windows power locks


SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details.


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, include OMVIC (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire

